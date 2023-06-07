Three from Chipley arrested after multiple car burglaries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Three Chipley residents are now in custody and facing multiple grand theft and burglary charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, several reports of vehicle burglaries in county were reported on June 2. Patrol deputies and investigators were able to develop a list of suspects through leads, and video surveillance at some of the homes where the crimes occurred helped with identifying the suspects.

With assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were located at a hotel in Holmes County, along with several items linked to the burglaries. Deputies also searched for a vehicle reported to be stolen by the same suspects from Corbin Road in Chipley, but it is believed the suspects traveled out of state in the vehicle and its current whereabouts are unknown.

All three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seth Scott Chambers, 18-year-old Joshua Jay Watford, and 20-year-old Hazel May Weathers, were arrested after being located and face a multitude of charges:

Chambers is charged with grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, four counts of larceny of credit card, six counts of burglary, burglary of a conveyance armed, two counts of larceny petit theft first degree and unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards.

Watford is charged with grand theft of a vehicle, four counts of burglary, two counts of larceny of credit card, two counts of larceny petit theft first degree and grand theft of a firearm.

Weathers is charged with grand theft of a firearm, four counts of accessory after the fact third degree felony, four counts of accessory before the fact, three counts of burglary, two counts of larceny petit theft first degree, unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards and larceny of credit cards.

Additional charges for all three are also pending further investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews reminds the public to be vigilant in protecting their personal property and to check their vehicles often for lost or stolen items, and offered these tips to avoid being a victim:

Close your windows & lock your doors (the simplest & easiest prevention technique).

Remove valuables or place them in the trunk of your automobile.

Park in well-lit areas when possible.

Park where your car will be easily & frequently viewed (natural surveillance).

Park in your garage if you have one.

Purchase and utilize Home Surveillance Systems

Anyone with additional information regarding these or any other burglaries are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111.

