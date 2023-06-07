Soccer camp under way for youth

This week, the European Soccer Academy in Dothan is hosting a summer camp catered to 8-12 year olds who want to perfect their craft.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a first for the European Soccer Academy in Dothan.

This week, the club is hosting a summer camp catered to kids ages 8 to 12 who want to perfect their craft.

The academy’s owner, Scott Hogan, wants to teach children from all across the Wiregrass the importance of putting in the work.

The goal also is to let parents enjoy some of that alone time during summer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Latest News

Among those leaving Wildcats athletics is head baseball coach Matt Whitton, who spent the last...
5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Not everyone had a chance to play baseball growing up, and many people never have because of a...
Wiregrass Warriors baseball: Bringing America's pastime to those with disabilities
On Tuesday, the school released its summer camp schedule to help get ready for the fall season.
ESCC summer basketball camps
This week, the European Soccer Academy in Dothan is hosting a summer camp catered to 8-12 year...
Soccer camp under way for youth