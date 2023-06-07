Soccer camp under way for youth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a first for the European Soccer Academy in Dothan.

This week, the club is hosting a summer camp catered to kids ages 8 to 12 who want to perfect their craft.

The academy’s owner, Scott Hogan, wants to teach children from all across the Wiregrass the importance of putting in the work.

The goal also is to let parents enjoy some of that alone time during summer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.