Proclamation to be issued in honor of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

After 75 years, the act that granted women military status is receiving recognition in communities across the nation -- including Ozark.
The event, held on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women's Armed Services...
The event, held on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, will honor female military service members.(AP Images)
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Sponsored by the American Legion Post 82, the City of Ozark is issuing a proclamation to honor female involvement in the United States military at 6 p.m. on June 12 in the Ozark Dale County Library’s Bay Meeting Room.

The proclamation will be held on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women military status beginning in 1948.

In addition to the act, the event will also honor female veterans and active duty soldiers.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship will be issuing the proclamation, and the general public is welcome to attend.

For questions and/or more information, please contact Elaine McLeod at (334) 465-0068.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, June 7th, 2023
Some very important people had Water World all to themselves Wednesday morning.
Water World Special Needs Day
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
What can people expect the next time they go out for a show?
New policies at the Dothan Civic Center and Opera House
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US