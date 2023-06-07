Proclamation to be issued in honor of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Sponsored by the American Legion Post 82, the City of Ozark is issuing a proclamation to honor female involvement in the United States military at 6 p.m. on June 12 in the Ozark Dale County Library’s Bay Meeting Room.

The proclamation will be held on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women military status beginning in 1948.

In addition to the act, the event will also honor female veterans and active duty soldiers.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship will be issuing the proclamation, and the general public is welcome to attend.

For questions and/or more information, please contact Elaine McLeod at (334) 465-0068.

