Police hunting for Daleville store robber

Police searched for this person of interest after the robbery of a Daleville, Alabama store on June 6, 2023.(Daleville Public Safety)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -Daleville police are searching for a man who robbed a store at the city’s main crossroads on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at about 3:00 at Marathon, a convenience store where U.S. 84 and Alabama Highway 85 intersect.

A post by the department said the man, pictured above, drove away in a dark SUV.

The department did not identify the type of weapon used.

Those who have tips should call 334-598-4442 with that information remaining anonymous, the Daleville Department of Public Safety said.

