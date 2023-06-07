New baseball team offers outlet for kids with disabilities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A baseball team for individuals with disabilities is in the works for the Wiregrass region.

The Wiregrass Warriors are a part of the Alternative Baseball Organization, which is a baseball league that provides the experience of America’s pastime to individuals with disabilities. Teens and adults who are 15-years-old or older learn life skills through the game.

“Alternative Baseball provides an authentic experience and is largely derived from my own individual story of being on the autism spectrum,” Taylor Duncan, the founder and CEO of Alternative Baseball, said. “I was diagnosed a long time ago and wasn’t afforded the same opportunities as everyone else growing up to play traditional sports.”

Through Alternative Baseball, individuals learn about sportsmanship, teamwork and get to interact with others. For 14-year-old Owen Shawn, it is a way to do what he loves.

“I pitch good. That’s it,” Owen said. He explained that pitching was one of his favorite parts of baseball.

“He is a talented kid,” Owens coach, Joshua Eldreth, said. “All I’m trying to do is use my platform to help create something for him.”

As of right now, Owen is the only member of the Wiregrass Warriors. Eldreth is hoping to have a team ready by Owen’s 15th birthday.

“I want kids from Troy, Ozark, Dothan, Enterprise, the panhandle of Florida,” Eldreth said. “If they want to play ball, we want them involved.”

There are only a few differences between Alternative Baseball and traditional baseball. One being that the ball is typically softer, and another being that a tee is provided for those who might have a visual impairment.

“We are looking for anybody with any type of disability,” Eldreth said. “It can be a combat veteran who has lost a leg, or someone who is dealing with a learning disability or a physical disability.

“We want anyone who is willing to tryout and come practice with us.”

To learn more about the Wiregrass Warriors, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here. And for additional information about Alternative Baseball, you can visit their website at AlternativeBaseball.org.

