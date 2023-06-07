Man charged in Pike County robbery

A man has been charged with robbery after an incident in Pike County.
A man has been charged with robbery after an incident in Pike County.((Source: Pike County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with robbery after an incident in Pike County.

Christopher Jaden Upshaw is charged with robbery first-degree.

According to court documents, the incident took place in March. Upshaw was reportedly armed with a firearm while attempting to take money from the victim.

No other details about the incident were publicly released.

Upshaw was taken into custody on Monday by members of the Troy Police Department. He was placed in the Pike County Jail under a $50,000 bail.

