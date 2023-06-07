Isolated showers today

SYNOPSIS - Warm start this morning with the chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon so grab the rain gear on the way out the door. We will see a better chance of a few showers this afternoon around the area, some could have some gusty winds and small hail but the overall severe threat is low. Rain chances will drop as we head into the Friday and Saturday as a weak cold front moves through and brings in dry air for the first part of the weekend. As the front moves south on Sunday moisture returns and so does the rain chances. We stay in the lower 90s for the next 7 days but next week looks like it could be warmer than this week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

