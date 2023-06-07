Humidity Increases Soon Enough

SYNOPSIS – Showers will end around sunset with skies clearing out overnight. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon with highs just above 90 degrees. Our pattern stays similar with highs reaching the lower 90s for the next week. Humidity will stay low for now with a bit of drier air coming in Friday and Saturday, before dewpoints begin to climb by Sunday and Monday. Coverage of showers will be slightly more Sunday and Monday with the moisture return.

TONIGHT – A shower or two early, then mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM storms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light NW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, few PM showers. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

