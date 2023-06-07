Houston County EMA Director placed on leave

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into possible misconduct.

The decision comes after commissioners met in executive session on Wednesday.

In March of 2021, some Houston County Commissioners scrutinized Judah for failing to obtain certification required under his verbal employment agreement.

