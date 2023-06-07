Houston County EMA Director placed on leave

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into possible misconduct.

The decision comes after commissioners met in executive session on Wednesday.

In March of 2021, some Houston County Commissioners scrutinized Judah for failing to obtain certification required under his verbal employment agreement.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award

Latest News

All three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seth Scott Chambers (pictured left), 18-year-old...
Three from Chipley arrested after multiple car burglaries
14-year-old Owen Shawn is the first and currently only member of the Wiregrass Warriors. Coach...
New baseball team offers outlet for kids with disabilities
Alligator hunting season in Alabama
Register for alligator hunting season in Alabama
Kyle Wade Owens booking photo
Disorderly man attacks Dothan medical workers: Police