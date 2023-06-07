Experts share what to do if dogs try to attack you

This after Tarrant Police say two dogs viciously attacked two people
Two injured in Tarrant dog attack
Two injured in Tarrant dog attack
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A vicious dog attack in Tarrant put two people in the hospital. One of those victims is in critical condition after the attack at Chief Billy Hewitt Park on the morning of June 6.

It is usually a very safe park, but police said a frequent walker was violently attacked by two dogs. The other victim, a woman, stepped in to help him, but the dogs also turned on her.

“One of these dogs had a chain,” Allison Black Cornelius with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said. “It had been chained and tethered. When you tether a dog, you make them more aggressive and more dangerous.”

“I believe she did save his life,” Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major said. “She acted heroically. She saw a neighbor in need, without concern for her own safety, she approached to at least try to deter the animals from injuring the man.”

Experts said you need to know how to stay safe from aggressive stray dogs.

“I probably would have done the same as her, but the better idea is not walking without a stick, pepper spray, the things you need to protect yourself,” Black Cornelius said. “If you walk frequently, and it’s summer time, have a walking stick, or something you could put between yourself and a dog if it charges at you.”

When police got to the park, they fired six shots to get the dogs off the woman. Both dogs were hit, but they ran across the highway and got away.

“We discovered one deceased at a nearby business, at the back of their lot,” Major said. “They found the animal dead. We continued our search shortly thereafter, we found a blood trail in a ditch nearby, and a second animal was found there. He was alive.”

Police are not sure how long the dogs had been roaming, but will use the chain and padlock to try and track down a potential owner. Major said the only way to prevent these types of attacks is report irresponsible owners.

“If they see careless pet owners, they need to report them,” Major said. “So that we can take action before something like this happens. People who don’t feed their animals, don’t care for them, and do not confine them to their properties.”

GBHS has the dog now and said it will be tested for rabies and other diseases before it is put down. Police said the park is safe to walk in, just make sure to bring safety items.

GBHS encourages cities to pass and enforce stricter policies for strays and anti-tethering ordinances.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award

Latest News

Enterprise Military Appreciation Event
Enterprise to celebrate military appreciation day
These animatronic ducks have brought more than 23,000 kids comfort and joy during very...
Saban helps deliver special Aflac ducks to patients at Children’s of Alabama
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
Blood drive at the Dothan Country Club
Blood drive at the Dothan Country Club this Friday
The Alabama Department of Corrections denied Antonio Arnez Smith's (pictured) request for a...
Medical furlough denied for convicted Dothan killer: Report