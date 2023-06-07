Enterprise incubator welcomes first business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress has a new tenant downtown.

The incubator space, announced in February, is designed to house small businesses for 90 days to help those looking to launch their business a jumpstart.

Just a few months later, they are welcoming their first tenant — Circle City Balloon Co.

Photo (from left to right): Christina Quinones, Stevie Pybas and Gale Renteria Main Street Enterprise selected the all women-owned business from a group of applicants (Main Street Enterprise)

Main Street Enterprise chose the all women-owned business from several applicants before presenting the business to the City Council for approval on Tuesday.

Gale Renteria, Christina Quinones, and Stevie Pybas own the event decorating business that got it’s start while they decorated for their own children’s birthday parties.

“We are really excited and humbled because we know how many people were deserving of this opportunity as well. We want to do it justice,” Renteria said of their Council approval.

Circle City Balloon Co. offers balloon bouquets and arches, tablecloths, centerpieces, and backdrops.

“No job is too small. If you just need two or three balloons with helium to make your child feel special, we want to help,” Renteria said.

The business will occupy a refurbished shipping container starting on July 15 and will pay only $50 a month in rent.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Circle City Balloon Co. and our downtown district,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Economic development is key, and this is a prime example of finding creative ways to further growth not just downtown, but in Enterprise as a whole.”

