Enterprise to celebrate military appreciation day

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress will honor our military with live music, parade and more on Saturday, June 10.

This annual event, held in the heart of downtown Enterprise, will include a patriotic parade, best dressed contest, local shopping specials and live music.

“The Moonlighters [music group] will fill downtown with the sights and sounds of the big band and swing era,” said Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. “Bring your chairs or put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the music... Make plans to join us downtown for an evening of patriotic fun.”

Senator Josh Carnley will give a speech and recognize local veterans in a short awards ceremony.

Every citizen is encouraged to participate in the patriotic parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m.. Red, white and blue decorated strollers, tricycles, scooters, wagons and bikes will be allowed.

Immediately after the parade, participants can enter their star-spangled outfit into a costume contest and compete for prizes.

East College Street, from Edwards to Main, will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the event.

For more information about Military Appreciation Day, visit the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

Enterprise Military Appreciation Event Map (Downtown Enterprise)

