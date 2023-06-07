Enterprise to celebrate military appreciation day

Enterprise Military Appreciation Event
Enterprise Military Appreciation Event(Downtown Enterprise)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress will honor our military with live music, parade and more on Saturday, June 10.

This annual event, held in the heart of downtown Enterprise, will include a patriotic parade, best dressed contest, local shopping specials and live music.

“The Moonlighters [music group] will fill downtown with the sights and sounds of the big band and swing era,” said Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. “Bring your chairs or put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the music... Make plans to join us downtown for an evening of patriotic fun.”

Senator Josh Carnley will give a speech and recognize local veterans in a short awards ceremony.

Every citizen is encouraged to participate in the patriotic parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m.. Red, white and blue decorated strollers, tricycles, scooters, wagons and bikes will be allowed.

Immediately after the parade, participants can enter their star-spangled outfit into a costume contest and compete for prizes.

East College Street, from Edwards to Main, will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the event.

For more information about Military Appreciation Day, visit the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

Enterprise Military Appreciation Event Map
Enterprise Military Appreciation Event Map(Downtown Enterprise)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award

Latest News

This week, the European Soccer Academy in Dothan is hosting a summer camp catered to 8-12 year...
Soccer camp under way for youth
Not everyone had a chance to play baseball growing up, and many people never have because of a...
Wiregrass Warriors baseball: Bringing America's pastime to those with disabilities
Mayor David Hayes signs a proclamation making June 6 Founder's Day in Geneva.
City of Geneva celebrates inaugural Founders Day
The resource fair will take place June 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m, at the Geneva DAV office.
Twin Rivers DAV hosting a veterans and families job and resource fair