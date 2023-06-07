Disorderly man attacks Dothan medical workers: Police

Kyle Wade Owens booking photo
Kyle Wade Owens booking photo(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man who Dothan police say attacked two medical workers faces assault charges.

Kyle Wade Owens, 34, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was charged with two second degree counts.

“When staff members attempted to assist Owens, he became confrontational and assaulted one of the staff members,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a release.

He described their injuries as minor.

Hall did not identify the medical facility where the alleged attacks occurred.

Owens was jailed in lieu of 60,000 bonds.

