Disorderly man attacks Dothan medical workers: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man who Dothan police say attacked two medical workers faces assault charges.

Kyle Wade Owens, 34, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was charged with two second degree counts.

“When staff members attempted to assist Owens, he became confrontational and assaulted one of the staff members,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a release.

He described their injuries as minor.

Hall did not identify the medical facility where the alleged attacks occurred.

Owens was jailed in lieu of 60,000 bonds.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.