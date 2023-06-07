Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment

Derick Brown
Derick Brown(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The woman convicted in the deadly kidnapping of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney has been transferred for mental health treatment, according to new court records.

Earlier this year, Derick Brown was sentenced to life in federal prison without parole on federal kidnapping counts.

Tuesday, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May ordered Brown’s commitment, based on a medical recommendation. There’s no timeline for this treatment.

Brown is scheduled to stand trial for capital murder in state court in early 2024, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

