City of Geneva celebrates inaugural Founders Day

The city of Geneva is honoring those who discovered the area, establishing today as their first Founder's Day.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Every city has a story, and Geneva city officials are shining a light on theirs.

Geneva was founded in June of 1819 by Henry Alexander Yonge, but longtime resident and Mayor David Hayes said many people were unaware of that fact.

“Growing up here, I never heard the man’s name. We didn’t have any streets named after him. I saw no recognition of him,” said Hayes. “So, it was one of the things on my list when I got the job as mayor to try to fix that.”

Geneva was incorporated as a city 56 years after being founded by the Yonge family, Due to the proximity to the Pea and Choctawhatchee rivers, Geneva played a key role in early trading.

Now, 204 years after being founded, the city is taking it upon themselves to honor their founder by celebrating the first Founders Day.

“It is a great story because his family went on from here and did great things in other states,” said Hayes. “I like to imagine the first thing he saw was our majestic oak tree when he got here and he said, ’We will put down roots here because the roots are growing good here.”

To honor the founder, city hall will have pictures of Yonge and his family in the lobby from Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 9, allowing residents to get to know who made their city what it is today.

“We know where our history is and we can build on that and continue the future for this town because we need to know where we came from and who started us.” said Hayes. “It’s just good for this town to know to acknowledge the man who founded this city.”'

Mayor Hayes also signed a proclamation at the council meeting on June 6, making Founders Day officially June 6 in the city.

