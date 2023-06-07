Bill to create dam safety program awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature

A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If...
A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.

According to the legislation, owners will need to inspect their dam or reservoir a minimum of once every two years by an engineer. The engineer will notify the local Emergency Management Agency that the inspection is complete and deliver a record of that to the owner.

The bill also says certain dam owners will notify the local EMA of any new construction among other things.

Steve Newton with the Alabama Safe Dam Technical Coalition said that this legislation is long overdue.

“It just gives people an awareness that dams exist and there are consequences if they fail. We’re hoping that for those dam owners that choose to participate, it may open up some federal funding through FEMA,” Newton said.

You can read the latest version of the bill here: https://legiscan.com/AL/text/SB284/2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 head coaches leaving Enterprise High athletics
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award

Latest News

Enterprise Military Appreciation Event
Enterprise to celebrate military appreciation day
These animatronic ducks have brought more than 23,000 kids comfort and joy during very...
Saban helps deliver special Aflac ducks to patients at Children’s of Alabama
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
Blood drive at the Dothan Country Club
Blood drive at the Dothan Country Club this Friday
The Alabama Department of Corrections denied Antonio Arnez Smith's (pictured) request for a...
Medical furlough denied for convicted Dothan killer: Report