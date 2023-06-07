Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program grandfather clause to end in July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is preparing for changes in the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

As of July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%, ending the grandfather clause that has been in effect since 2017.

Applications for dependents of eligible veterans rated 20-30% must be received in the ADVA headquarters office no later than July 30.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program provides assistance with tuition, books, and instructional fees for dependents who qualify. Eligible students attending an eligible public or private institution may receive up to the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance Cap (currently $250 per credit hour) and up to $1,000 for the combination of textbooks and instructional fees each semester after other grants and scholarships have been utilized.

There are approximately 16,000 students enrolled in the program. To learn more about the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program, click here.

ADVA encourages veterans or loved ones needing information or assistance with applying to visit one of ADVA’s 63 Veterans Service Offices around the state.

