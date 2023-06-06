US Attorney files motion to dismiss charges against Madison man accused of assaulting federal officer during Jan. 6 riot

Dillon Herrington
Dillon Herrington(Department of Justice)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The charges for a Madison man who was accused of assaulting a federal officer may be dropped since the government filed a motion to dismiss them.

Dillon Herrington, nicknamed “MagaLumberjack”, was arrested and taken into custody on July 7, 2021. Herrington earned the nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a wooden 4″ x 4″ piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement.

Herrington was charged with assaulting a federal officer as well as the following:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group
  • Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building
  • Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building
  • Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties
  • Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere

In a court document filed on Monday, The United State Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, submitted a motion to dismiss Herrington’s pending charges without prejudice.

