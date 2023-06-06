US Attorney files motion to dismiss charges against Madison man accused of assaulting federal officer during Jan. 6 riot

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The charges for a Madison man who was accused of assaulting a federal officer may be dropped since the government filed a motion to dismiss them.

Dillon Herrington, nicknamed “MagaLumberjack”, was arrested and taken into custody on July 7, 2021. Herrington earned the nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a wooden 4″ x 4″ piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement.

Herrington was charged with assaulting a federal officer as well as the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group

Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building

Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building

Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere

In a court document filed on Monday, The United State Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, submitted a motion to dismiss Herrington’s pending charges without prejudice.

