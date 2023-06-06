Summer pattern

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Warm start this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and some lower 70s already. This afternoon will be very warm with temperatures in the lower 90s with a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will hang around most of the week with highs staying in the lower 90s and a chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday look to be the days with the lowest chance of rain for the week, Sunday will bring the best chance so if you are looking for some rain Sunday might be your day. This summer pattern looks to be with us through next week as well.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

