Red Cross of Alabama in urgent need of drivers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama is looking for volunteers to drive life-saving donations to hospitals around the state.
They’re called Blood Transportation Specialists, and the Red Cross is in urgent need.
Volunteers transport blood products in a Red Cross-owned vehicle and commit to two to four shifts per month.
Typical shifts take about four hours.
You need to have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and at least three years of driving experience.
If you’re interested, click here.
