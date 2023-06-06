Red Cross of Alabama in urgent need of drivers

Red Cross of Alabama
Red Cross of Alabama
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama is looking for volunteers to drive life-saving donations to hospitals around the state.

They’re called Blood Transportation Specialists, and the Red Cross is in urgent need.

Volunteers transport blood products in a Red Cross-owned vehicle and commit to two to four shifts per month.

Typical shifts take about four hours.

You need to have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and at least three years of driving experience.

If you’re interested, click here.

