Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person was injured after their vehicle collided with a train in Tallassee Tuesday.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, the incident happened on Highway 229. Google Maps showed the area of the crash was close to Interstate 85 and Milstead Road.

According to CSX officials, the truck went around the crossing and was struck by the oncoming train.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said the driver was taken to Tallassee Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While emergency officials were working the crash, the roadway was closed. It has since been reopened.

