Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee

A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person was injured after their vehicle collided with a train in Tallassee Tuesday.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, the incident happened on Highway 229. Google Maps showed the area of the crash was close to Interstate 85 and Milstead Road.

According to CSX officials, the truck went around the crossing and was struck by the oncoming train.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said the driver was taken to Tallassee Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While emergency officials were working the crash, the roadway was closed. It has since been reopened.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Latest News

Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
A Peruvian judge on Tuesday affirmed this week’s planned extradition to the U.S. of the main...
Peruvian judge affirms extradition to US of chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
Alabama expands Safe Haven Law
Dothan Leisure Services will be hosting a series of movie showings throughout the summer, with...
Dothan Leisure Services to host “Movies by the Pool” events
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian