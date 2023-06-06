Longtime Southeast Health chaplain passes

A Southern Baptist minister by profession, Rev. Willie Parker served as lead chaplain at Southeast Alabama Medical Center (SAMC) in Dothan for 35 years, retiring in 2016, his obituary states.
Willie Parker photo
Willie Parker photo(Family via Evans Skipper Funeral Home)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -For years, he was the face of Southeast Alabama Medical Center, now Southeast Health, in Dothan.

That face belonged to no doctor but, instead, hospital chaplain Willie Parker.

Willie Byron Parker of Dothan, AL, passed away June 3, 2023, at the age of 85.

A Southern Baptist minister by profession, Rev. Parker served as lead chaplain at Southeast Alabama Medical Center (SAMC) in Dothan for 35 years, retiring in 2016, his obituary states.

Rev. Parker was a native of Seminole County, GA. He received his formal education at Florida Baptist Theological College in Graceville. Holding a fervent faith in Christ Jesus, Rev. Parker was an active member of Dothan’s Southside Baptist Church, according to Evans-Skipper Funeral Home of Donalsonville.

Mr. Parker’s visitation is at noon Tuesday from Southside Baptist Church of Dothan with memorial services at 2 p.m, also at Southside. A burial service at Friendship Memorial Gardens in Donalsonville, GA will follow the service at 4:30 PM CST.

