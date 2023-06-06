June Chapter Chat: Straight Man by Richard Russo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the help of the Dothan-Houston County Library System, the News4 team wants to help you build new and healthy habits with the power of literature.

In this month’s chapter chat, library director Chris Warren presents Richard Russo’s novel, Straight Man.

Filled with characters written with realistic layers and dimension, Russo’s novel “balances humor and heartbreak,” says Warren.

Straight Man is a moving novel which follows a terrible week in the life of William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the reluctant chairman of an underfunded English department in Pennsylvania’s rust belt. Throughout the novel, Deveraux faces an angry wife, frustrating co-workers and the loss of a vital bodily function.

But above all, he is haunted by the memory of his abusive father and the loss of his childhood potential.

You can find a copy of Straight Man, and many other novels by Russo at the Dothan-Houston County library branches, and online through the Libby app.

For more information, and to sign up for a library card, the Libby app or the Summer Reading Program, visit the Dothan-Houston County Library System’s website.

