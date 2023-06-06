High Temperatures & Isolated Showers

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A “Copy and Paste” forecast for the start of summer (unofficially). High temperatures will reach the lower 90s almost every afternoon this week. An isolated shower or two is possible each afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the next 7-days.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 92°. Winds S at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds S 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy . Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Latest News

Color The Weather 06-06-23
Color The Weather 06-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-06-23
Summer pattern
Even though we haven't had a lot of extreme heat yet, it is coming and the best time to stay...
4Warn Meteorologist Emily Acton on beating the heat