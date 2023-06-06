Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit Monday night died when his vehicle crashed, multiple sources confirm.

The chase began in Daleville after an apparent traffic stop revealed the suspect had outstanding arrest warrants, though law enforcement did not immediately confirm that information.

The pursuit headed east along U.S. 84 then turned south on Alabama Highway 123 and ended in Geneva County about 7:45 when his vehicle ran off the roadway.

Alabama state troopers are handling the investigation.

