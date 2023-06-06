Dothan Leisure Services to host “Movies by the Pool” events

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This summer, Dothan Leisure Services is hosting free “Movies by the Pool” events in recreational centers for local families.

Each movie showing is free of charge for attendees. However, event capacity is limited and facility staff members will admit guests on a first come, first serve basis.

Popcorn and water will be served to guests, and lifejackets will also be provided upon request.

The following are scheduled movie showings in the Wiregrass:

Dothan Leisure Services facilities will open to the public at 7:00 p.m., and movies will begin at sunset.

For more information, visit Dothan Leisure Services.

