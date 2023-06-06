Dothan Leisure Services to host “Movies by the Pool” events

From Surf’s Up 2 to The Secret Life of Pets, Dothan Leisure Services encourages people to bring their swimsuit and a towel to enjoy free movie showings in local recreational centers.
Xscape Movie Theatre coming to Jeffersonville
Dothan Leisure Services will be hosting a series of movie showings throughout the summer, with popcorn and water available to attendees.(tcw-wave)
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This summer, Dothan Leisure Services is hosting free “Movies by the Pool” events in recreational centers for local families.

Each movie showing is free of charge for attendees. However, event capacity is limited and facility staff members will admit guests on a first come, first serve basis.

Popcorn and water will be served to guests, and lifejackets will also be provided upon request.

The following are scheduled movie showings in the Wiregrass:

Dothan Leisure Services facilities will open to the public at 7:00 p.m., and movies will begin at sunset.

For more information, visit Dothan Leisure Services.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
SPARK Theatre's Freaky Friday the musical
SPARK Theatre's Freaky Friday the musical
DHCLS brings News4 another edition of Chapter Chat with the book Straight Man
June Chapter Chat: Straight Man by Richard Russo
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears