DeSantis signs digital bill of rights

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to...
According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 262, effectively creating what he deems the Digital Bill of Rights.

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.

SB-262 is also meant to prevent government-level censorship by forbidding state or local government employees from allegedly working with big tech companies to censor protected speech.

Other pieces of the legislation reportedly include the following:

  • Being able to control personal data, including confirming, accessing, or deleting personal data from a social platform
  • The right to prevent your personal data from being used against you when purchasing a house, health insurance, or being hired
  • Information on how internet search engines can manipulate search results
  • Being able to opt out of having personal data sold
  • Protecting children from personal data collection

You can read more about the bill here, and below.

Digital Bill of Rights
Digital Bill of Rights(Office of Governor DeSantis)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Latest News

William Earl Durham had a history of arrests, including domestic violence, and served time for...
Man killed in police pursuit had history of arrests
Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
Alabama expands Safe Haven Law
Dothan Leisure Services will be hosting a series of movie showings throughout the summer, with...
Dothan Leisure Services to host “Movies by the Pool” events
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian