Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - William Earl Durham would have celebrated his birthday today had he not died while running from police during a high-speed pursuit on Monday.

Five hours before he would have turned 52, Daleville police, who either stopped or were attempting to stop Durham discovered he had an outstanding felony assault warrant, according to sources.

Durden, whose criminal history spanned 30 years, attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase that stretched through two counties.

Along Alabama Highway 123 in Geneva County, his vehicle left the roadway and crashed, costing Durham his life.

Alabama court records reveal his first adult brushes with the law occurred in 1993 when police twice charged him with assault.

He served no time on those two misdemeanor charges.

In 2013, officers again charged Durham with misdemeanor assault, accusing him of punching his girlfriend in the face and pushing her down steps.

Court records reveal a Dale County judge dropped that charge after Durham and the victim attended counseling sessions.

In 2001, a judge sent Durham to prison for a three-year sentence on a first-degree marijuana possession charge, though it is not immediately clear how long he served.

Allegations on the latest assault charge were not immediately available.

Alabama troopers, who are investigating Durham’s death, have not released a statement.

