Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Zack’s Family Restaurant continues its plans to rebuild, owner Zack Whaley confirmed to News4 on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working with an architect since January and I believe our final plans are close,” he said.

A fire demolished the famous restaurant along Headland Avenue in July. Investigators ruled the cause accidental.

Whaley said crews would construct the new restaurant on the same site but with a different layout.

“We’re going to move the building back (further from the road),” he said.

Previously, there were parking areas in front and rear of the building, and some of that space was dirt.

He also promised drive-through service.

Whaley said he hopes to reopen the first part of next year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.