Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears

A fire demolished the famous restaurant along Headland Avenue in July. Investigators ruled the cause accidental.
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Zack's Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Zack’s Family Restaurant continues its plans to rebuild, owner Zack Whaley confirmed to News4 on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working with an architect since January and I believe our final plans are close,” he said.

A fire demolished the famous restaurant along Headland Avenue in July. Investigators ruled the cause accidental.

Whaley said crews would construct the new restaurant on the same site but with a different layout.

“We’re going to move the building back (further from the road),” he said.

Previously, there were parking areas in front and rear of the building, and some of that space was dirt.

He also promised drive-through service.

Whaley said he hopes to reopen the first part of next year.

