Alabama Legislature expands Safe Haven Law

Expanding on the current laws surrounding the safety of surrendered infants, Alabama State Legislatures aim to further protect these infants through the passage of House Bill 473.
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first responder centers across Alabama.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s Safe Haven Law will soon provide even greater protections for surrendered infants following the Alabama State Legislature’s unanimous passage of House Bill 473 on June 1.

Freshman Representative Donna Givens (R - Loxley) sponsored the bill, introducing the legislation last month. To her, the safety of infants who are surrendered are of the upmost importance.

“We have to do everything we can to prevent harm to these babies,” said Givens. “We want mothers and fathers who are unable to care for their babies to have safer, more compassionate options to leave infants where they can receive care before going to loving homes.”

Under Alabama’s current laws, infants can only be surrendered to hospitals within 72 hours of birth. That time period will extend to 45 days with House Bill 473, and fire stations with 24/7 emergency medical personnel will be able to accept surrendered newborns.

The Department of Human Resources, which oversees child welfare programs, was an essential partner on the bill.

“Without a doubt, this bill will reduce the risk of harm to infants by giving parents more choices and more time to surrender newborns safely in times of crisis,” said DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.

Also included in House Bill 473 was the permission to install “baby boxes” in local hospitals and fire stations. These boxes allow for parents in crisis to surrender infants into safely and anonymously, instead of leaving them somewhere dangerous.

Baby boxes will be accessible from the inside and outside of approved facilities. Exterior access is locked once a baby is placed inside of the container, and first responders are alerted to retrieve the child immediately through a silent alarm.

An unknown donor has pledged the funds necessary to install the first 10 baby boxes in fire stations near colleges in Anniston, Auburn, Baldwin County, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, the Muscle Shoals area, and in Tuscaloosa.

“Those babies will have their lives saved and get to grow up in homes with families who will love and nurture them,” said Givens. “It’s a win-win-win situation.”

###

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Dothan Leisure Services will be hosting a series of movie showings throughout the summer, with...
Dothan Leisure Services to host “Movies by the Pool” events
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
Pet of the Week: Jovial Jillian
SPARK Theatre's Freaky Friday the musical
SPARK Theater Company presents Disney's Freaky Friday the Musical
Pet of the Week - Jovial Jillian