ADPH encourages parents to regulate children’s social media intake

Social media, anxiety and your kids
Social media, anxiety and your kids(WAFF)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the CDC, over 8 million children in America have been diagnosed with Anxiety, Depression, or both.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says social media plays a significant role in teens’ development and could cause other health issues.

Studies are currently underway to find out the effects of teens overconsuming social media.

“Loneliness, anxiety, and depression are increasing in teens were having more mental health issues in our teens, and we have a very undersupply of mental health professionals to treat these teens,” said Stubblefield.

Body dysmorphia and eating disorders are also being linked to the overuse of content.

Stubblefield says government regulation of social media platforms could help, but until that happens, parents should be the ones who regulate what their children consume.

“What we as parents need to do is we need to make sure that we have a social media plan for our family that very important,” said Stubblefield.

Experts recommend kids should not consume more than two hours of media a day.

And when they hang up, they need to hang out.

In other words, have active in-person communication.

“Children and families need to eat together, they need to bond together, they need to speak. They don’t need to be in front of a screen. They need to have this dialoged. These things have been associated with positive outcomes in children,” said Stubblefield.

For tips on how to make your family’s social media plan, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Alabama troopers investigate a Geneva County fatal accident involving a police pursuit on June...
Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports
Zack’s Family Restaurant will be rebuilt and could open in the first part of 2023.
Construction on new Zack’s Family Restaurant nears
William Earl Durham (pictured) attempted to outrun those officers, leading to a daring chase...
Daleville man who died in police chase hours before his birthday had history of arrests
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Latest News

Charles Plant spent over 30 years photographing former president Jimmy Carter.
Jimmy Carter’s photographer hopes to share 30 years of memories through documentary
William Earl Durham had a history of arrests, including domestic violence, and served time for...
Man killed in police pursuit had history of arrests
Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
Alabama expands Safe Haven Law