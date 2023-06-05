Walton County Animal Shelter nearly at capacity, staff asking for public’s help

By Claire Jones
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff at the Walton County Animal Shelter said they are almost entirely full, and they need the community’s help.

Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 there has been a recent influx of strays and owner surrendered animals brought to the shelter. Because it is a municipal shelter, staff said they cannot turn any animals away, even if they are full.

Walton County Animal Shelter Manager Patty Weingartner said they depend on the community to give these animals a chance to have a loving home. She said the best thing people can do to help their local shelters is by considering adoption.

”We’re still intaking daily so you know, what we would hope from the citizens of Walton County or surrounding counties is take a look at your shelters, see if you can adopt if you have the time and the availability to adopt, and help get the shelter animals out of the shelter and into forever homes,” Weingartner said. ”We’re the only [municipal] shelter in the county. And Walton County has grown by leaps and bounds. So unfortunately, if we run out of space, some of the animals may run out of time. We can never say no, and the animals are still coming through that door. And we will happily take them, that’s what we’re here for. But at the end of the day, once we’re full, some of the animals may run out of time.”

Weingartner said if you are unable to adopt, the shelter is still in need of fosters and volunteers. She said even sharing the shelter’s posts on social media can be a huge help.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies

Latest News

Kids 18 and younger are welcomed to a free meal through July 21 from the Dothan Housing...
Dothan Housing Authority kicks off Summer Feeding Program
Monday through Friday through July 21, Dothan Housing will be providing lunches for children 18...
Dothan Housing Authority kicks off summer feeding program
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville
(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl
Breaking free of financial stress during vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation