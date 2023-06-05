Low 90s this Week!

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will reach the lower 90s almost every afternoon this week. An isolated shower or two is possible each afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the next 7-days.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds S at 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds S 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

