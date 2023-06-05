A Hot Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures should be near normal through the next week with low-end rain chances most days. High temperatures will reach 90 most days, with some locations hitting middle 90s. Some days will feel a bit humid but the humidity will be lower than typical summer levels.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds Light/var. 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, few pop-up PM showers. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of PM rain. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny, stray shower. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up PM showers. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up PM showers. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 feet.

