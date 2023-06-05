Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Jam wrapped up the four-day country music festival on the beach Sunday.

Event officials say thousands of people have been coming out to the concert.

“I’d say this is the biggest crowd we’ve had in our history we’ve been running 28 30,000 people a night it has been a game changer in how we perceive our festival,” said Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of Gulf Coast Jam.

Lovelady says the event has gone from a big festival to a mega festival. The crowds have been coming early and staying late.

“It is the first sold out show in our history we’ve come close, but we’ve never gotten to ok no more tickets,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady says to have a sold-out show is humbling. Even with a change up in headliners, every ticket was sold.

“The past 10 years we’ve been selling them up to the gate we’ve never been sold out until this year, and I have a feeling there is going to be things to come,” said Lovelady.

Tickets for 2024 are on sale on sale for next year and he says it is looking like it’s going to be sold out again.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

