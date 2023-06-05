Former Auburn and Troy coaches named to CFB Hall of Fame ballot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two former football coaches from the state of Alabama were named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, Monday.

According to the National Football Foundation Twitter account, current senator of Alabama Tommy Tuberville and former Troy Trojans football coach Larry Blakeney were named to the 2024 CFB ballot.

Congrats to former @TroyTrojansFB Coach Larry Blakeney on being named to the 2024 @cfbhall Ballot.#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY



Click to join the NFF and receive a ballot to vote:https://t.co/qSwkgLEyFo pic.twitter.com/hbn7sr393Y — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 5, 2023

For more on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.