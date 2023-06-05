Former Auburn and Troy coaches named to CFB Hall of Fame ballot
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two former football coaches from the state of Alabama were named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, Monday.
According to the National Football Foundation Twitter account, current senator of Alabama Tommy Tuberville and former Troy Trojans football coach Larry Blakeney were named to the 2024 CFB ballot.
