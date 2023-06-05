Former Auburn and Troy coaches named to CFB Hall of Fame ballot

L to R: Tommy Tuberville, Larry Blakeney
L to R: Tommy Tuberville, Larry Blakeney(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two former football coaches from the state of Alabama were named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, Monday.

According to the National Football Foundation Twitter account, current senator of Alabama Tommy Tuberville and former Troy Trojans football coach Larry Blakeney were named to the 2024 CFB ballot.

For more on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, click here.

