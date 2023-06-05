Dothan’s growth leading to high renting prices

The Circle City is growing at a rapid rate, and with it comes challenges for new residents to find housing.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Circle City is growing at a rapid rate and with it comes challenges for new residents to find housing.

A new study conducted by real estate experts at Agent Advice, shows real estate investors are filling that gap and making big bucks doing it.

It all comes down to simple math. Investors are taking advantage of low home prices and using those properties as rentals to make their money back fast.

Dothan ranks 2nd for best return on investment.
Dothan ranks 2nd for best return on investment.(AGENT ADVICE)

According to the study, the average home value comes in around $166 thousand, yet, landlords on average are charging around $1550 a month, making one of the quickest returns on investment for qualified cities.

This means money quickly coming back to investors hands and quickly out of consumer pockets.

The main contributor? The growth of the city.

“We have amazing trails here and amazing amenities within the Dothan area that we can offer people from afar,” said Leah Gunn, communications coordinator of Dothan Housing Authority. “Of course, with the lower cost of living compared to the rest of the country, we’re going to continue to see an influx of individuals wanting to move here.”

The need for more housing in the area is driving rental prices up, a big benefit for investors aiming to make back their money quick.

“Your property is worth way more than it was a few years ago,” said Gunn. “With that, it’s wise to make those investments within your property to upkeep your home.”

As Dothan continues to grow physically, pockets are growing financially and more people will struggle to find affordable homes.

“The more that we attract developers, recruit landlords and attribute those units to programs like the housing choice voucher program, we will be able to meet those affordable housing and shortage needs,” said Gunn.

The bottom 10 cities, according to the study, are as follows:

Bottom ten cities based on ROI, according to Agent Advice.
Bottom ten cities based on ROI, according to Agent Advice.(AGENT ADVICE)

The Dothan Housing Authority has applications for project based vouchers available on their website that could lead to affordable housing, but the waitlist could last months.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies

Latest News

Karl Boesen attends Enterprise State Community College to earn a degree in EMS
Enterprise State offers scholarships for senior adults
Typically, when someone retires, they dedicate their free time to hobbies or even keeping up...
ESCC awards scholarships to senior adults
The Circle City is growing at a rapid rate, and with it comes challenges for new residents to...
An outlook on Dothan real estate
The June 21 hearing will determine if a Houston County judge grants a new trial after a...
$500K wrongful arrest case returns to court this month