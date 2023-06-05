Dothan woman could lose $500k award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A jury’s decision that awarded $500,000 to a Dothan woman will be overturned if attorneys representing Windmill Station owner John “Eddie” Donaldson convince a judge there should be a new trial.

A Houston County jury on March 21 found in favor of Gayla White, a former contract employee charged with embezzling from the special events venue.

She sued after another jury found her not guilty of charges involving thousands of dollars Donaldson claimed she stole from his Dothan business.

According to court records, Donaldson’s attorneys made two claims in their bid for a new trial.

They asserted the jury’s award “greatly exceeds any verdict consistent with the evidence.”

Related: Windmill station owner must pay former worker $500k

They also claim Donaldson’s attorney, John C. White, suffered physical illness during the trial that impacted his defense, and they filed medical records to back up those claims.

John White and Gayla White are not related.

Gayla White accused Donaldson of retaliating against her because he was angry that she had obtained other employment and refused to work her final weekend at Windmill.

Related: Jury finds Gayla White not guilty

She also claims Donaldson became agitated when she demanded that he provide tax documents to her.

Her lawsuit claimed she suffered anxiety, embarrassment, shame, loss of sleep, and humiliation because of the ordeal.

White served as a Dothan planning commissioner and 2-1-1 board member when arrested.

Rarely are lawsuits like hers successful.

However, in this case, “Justice has been served,” her attorney, Steve McGowan, told WTVY the day of the verdict.

Opposing a new trial, he cites testimony that revealed White immediately lost her new job, which paid $70,000 per year after her arrest, and has since been unable to find comparable employment.

Also: White claims she would money back to to escape agony

McGowan also claims she has suffered mental anguish and pain.

Dothan attorneys Herman Cobb and Leon “Bo” Boyd currently represent Donaldson.

Binford will decide whether to grant a new trial after hearing oral arguments from attorneys on June 21.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.