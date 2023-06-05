Dothan Housing Authority kicks off summer feeding program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing Authority is going the extra mile this summer to ensure their kids have what they need.

Starting Monday through July 21, DHA will provide free lunches to all kids 18 and younger between 11 a.m. and noon.

Lunch will be given out in the community room of four different locations including Jamison Village, Crawford Village, Crimson Ridge and Phoenix Rising.

“The biggest thing for Dothan Housing is we are here to ensure our families become self sufficient and for us to provide them with necessary needs, like a nutritious meal throughout the summer while they are not in school,” said Samiya Craddock, DHA’s Resident Service Manager. “We want to do that at every location, not just one, so that’s the biggest need for us is to go to all locations to make sure all families are met and the ones around them in the community as well.”

All meals must be consumed at the community rooms.

A child does not have to be apart of the DHA community to receive a free lunch.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.