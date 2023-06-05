Alabama only state that gives workers Davis’s birthday off

Alabama's State Capital Building
Alabama's State Capital Building(Redheadedhornet | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Alabama holidays commemorate Confederate leaders- one of them is Jefferson Davis’s birthday, observed Monday.

State offices are closed, as are many county offices that rely on the state’s computer systems, but most, if not all, municipalities are open.

The federal government is operating normally, and banks are open.

Alabama is the only state remaining that gives state workers Davis’s birthday a day off.

Alabama also commemorates Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E Lee’s birthday on the same day in January set aside to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Alabama House Minority Leader Chris England launched an effort in 2020 to abolish the Jefferson Davis holiday.

“We should not give Davis, a traitor and racist who lived in our state for less than a year, his own state holiday,” England wrote in a letter to Governor Kay Ivey.

A Google search reveals no special events planned for Davis’s birthday in Alabama.

However, a birthday celebration in Mississippi was held Sunday at Beauvoir, the Confederate president’s Biloxi home.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies
Onlookers watch Dothan's Juneteenth parade on June 3, 2023.
Watch Dothan’s Juneteenth parade

Latest News

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Dothan woman could lose $500k award
Color The Weather 6-05-23
Color The Weather 6-05-23
Color The Weather 6-05-23
Color The Weather 6-05-23
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, June 5, 2023