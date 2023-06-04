Summer Pattern this Week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Few isolated showers possible Monday afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 90. We can expect this trend to continue throughout our work week!

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 93° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

