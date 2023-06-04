Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
Onlookers watch Dothan's Juneteenth parade on June 3, 2023.
Watch Dothan’s Juneteenth parade
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 in downtown Dothan, and here are the details...
City of Dothan prepping for annual Juneteenth parade
Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton speaks to reporters on June 2, 2023.
“Thugs” stay away, Midland City police chief warns

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2022
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing