Local World War II veteran turns 105

Oscar “Buck” Buchanan celebrated a birthday for the books Saturday.
Oscar “Buck” Buchanan celebrated a birthday for the books Saturday.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 would like to wish one local veteran a Happy 105th Birthday!

World War II Veteran Oscar “Buck” Buchanan turned 105-years-old Saturday.

Relatives say he’s very active and clear-minded. They also say he enjoys doing yard work and feeding animals. Buchanan became an engineer after the war and retired from the Florida Department of Transportation.

All of us would love to know your secret, Oscar!

Thank you for your service.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
Onlookers watch Dothan's Juneteenth parade on June 3, 2023.
Watch Dothan’s Juneteenth parade
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 in downtown Dothan, and here are the details...
City of Dothan prepping for annual Juneteenth parade
Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton speaks to reporters on June 2, 2023.
“Thugs” stay away, Midland City police chief warns

Latest News

Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast June 3rd 2023