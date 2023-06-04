Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New policies have been set for the Dothan Civic Center & Opera House starting Monday, June 5th.

The Civic Center & Opera House released a statement Saturday;

We’ve been working extremely hard to improve our guest experience. As we grow and move forward, a new set of policies will be in place for every event hosted by The Dothan Opera House & Civic Center. Please be advised that the policies will apply to every event beginning Monday, June 5th. Bag policies, security checks, digital tickets, and re-entry rules are all new things to a lot of current patrons. We understand this might be frustrating at first. We appreciate your patience as we transition to new operating procedures that will help bring big events to Dothan and improve our smaller ones.

Clear bags (12in X 12in) are allowed, all other purses, backpacks, fanny packs, etc. are no longer prohibited.

Tickets from a third-party source will no longer be accepted. Only tickets purchased from “ETIX” will be honored, re-entry is not allowed.

Other prohibited items and activities include:

Guns, knives, any weapon

Outside food & beverages

Laser pointers

Smoking and Vaping

Dothan Civic Center & Opera House (City of Dothan)

The new policies come less than 2 weeks before comedian Kevin Hart’s stop at the Opera House.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.