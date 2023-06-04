Dothan Civic Center & Opera House implement new policies

Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New policies have been set for the Dothan Civic Center & Opera House starting Monday, June 5th.

The Civic Center & Opera House released a statement Saturday;

We’ve been working extremely hard to improve our guest experience. As we grow and move forward, a new set of policies will be in place for every event hosted by The Dothan Opera House & Civic Center. Please be advised that the policies will apply to every event beginning Monday, June 5th. Bag policies, security checks, digital tickets, and re-entry rules are all new things to a lot of current patrons. We understand this might be frustrating at first. We appreciate your patience as we transition to new operating procedures that will help bring big events to Dothan and improve our smaller ones.

Clear bags (12in X 12in) are allowed, all other purses, backpacks, fanny packs, etc. are no longer prohibited.

Tickets from a third-party source will no longer be accepted. Only tickets purchased from “ETIX” will be honored, re-entry is not allowed.

Other prohibited items and activities include:

  • Guns, knives, any weapon
  • Outside food & beverages
  • Laser pointers
  • Smoking and Vaping
Dothan Civic Center & Opera House
The new policies come less than 2 weeks before comedian Kevin Hart’s stop at the Opera House.

