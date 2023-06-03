Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.(Appalachian Mountain Brewery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Kendel Whaley booking photo
Dothan man pleads guilty to elaborate theft scheme
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton speaks to reporters on June 2, 2023.
“Thugs” stay away, Midland City police chief warns
Traffic moves slowly at the Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle on June 1, 2023.
Dothan’s 5 most dangerous intersections

Latest News

Onlookers watch Dothan's Juneteenth parade on June 3, 2023.
Watch Dothan’s Juneteenth parade
Juneteenth_2_PKG
Juneteenth Dothan
FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his...
Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers