Hello 90′s!

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures have caught up to the average for this time of year which is right at 90 degrees. We will see the lower 90s throughout the work week next week. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoons which is textbook for the summer season.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 90°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

