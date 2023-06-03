Enterprise youth earn title of track and field state champions

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is celebrating its second win in a row after the recreational track and field team earned the title of state champions.

Boys and girls with ages ranging from seven to 14-years-old bring home another trophy from the Alabama Recreations and Parks Associations (ARPA) Track and Field Meet. They competed against 650 different athletes from 19 different cities across the state.

They accomplished this win under the leadership of Enterprise High Schools track and field coach Brad Fortney and his staff.

“Without their assistance, this wouldn’t have happened,” Bill Powell, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director, said. “Also, they had their student athletes help coach and train our youth athletes to help prepare them for the state event.

The score was close between Enterprise and Opelika—but the last event put Enterprise in the lead.

“It was the 14-year-old boys running the relay-400 relay event,” Powell said. “To accomplish that-that’s very big for our youth. And I am very proud of them for what they did to earn this honor of being the state champions. "

The City of Enterprise has hosted the meet for the last two years. Next year, they plan to defend their title away from home.

