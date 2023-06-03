City of Enterprise to increase water bill delinquent fees

The new policy is being put into place in order to avoid shortfalls in revenue, which over time can increase water rates for everyone.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise plans to increase the delinquent fees for those who take longer than thirty days to pay their water bill.

Once citizens of Enterprise receive their water bill, they have 30 days to pay it off. If it takes longer than 30 days, they have a delinquent status.

According to Alan Mahan, the Water Field Superintendent for Enterprise Water Board, too many delinquent bills will result in an increase in water rates over time for the entire city.

“When we do have delinquent bills out there, it does affect the shortfalls of revenues,” Mahan said. “We do have an annual two percent rate increase, but as you notice the amount of inflation, it has been a whole lot more than two percent.”

Mahan hopes that increasing the delinquent fees will encourage individuals to pay their bills on time. By doing so, they are saving money for themselves and contributing to keeping the water rates from increasing.

When someone reaches a delinquent status, they will know when the city of Enterprise sends them a notice. Mahan said people who know they might pay their water bill late can make the water board aware of it to avoid fees.

“If they have hard times or see hard times, and they aren’t able to make their payment, they need to call us,” Mahan said. “And what we’ll do is work with them. We will set them up on a payment plan and it will be a lot easier to do that than to do that and then wait after the delinquency.”

The number to call the Enterprise Water Board is (334) 347-1211. The Water Board is closed on the weekends and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

