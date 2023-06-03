AUM hosting free multimedia camp for high school students

AUM’s A.V. Storytelling Camp 2023 will take place June 12-16.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery will host a free summer camp for high school students interested in careers in media.

AUM’s A.V. Storytelling Camp will take place June 12-16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in AUM’s Department of Communication. The deadline to register online is June 7.

The camp is offered through AUM’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences’ Department of Communication and Theatre.

Campers will receive career advice from AUM communication faculty and local media professionals. Scheduled guest speakers include Magan McTear, promotions manager at WSFA 12 News; Brian Lyman, editor of the Alabama Reflector; and Rick Hendrick, operations manager for Cumulus Radio Station Group and voice of the Montgomery Biscuits.

Camp participants will also create a feature story-turned podcast episode and video segment to add to their portfolio of creative work. The program will conclude with a listening party and viewing of campers’ work.

The camp includes all meals, snacks, drinks, program instruction materials and equipment. Transportation for off-campus local media tours will be provided.

Click here to learn more.

