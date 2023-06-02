Senator Tuberville honors Abbeville man as June Veteran of the Month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) today released a video honoring U.S. Navy Radioman 3rd Class James Barnes as the June “Veteran of the Month.” Excerpts from Senator Tuberville’s remarks can be found below, and his complete remarks can be found here.

“Mr. Barnes was so eager to serve his country that he didn’t want to wait until he turned 18 to enlist in the military. So, at age 17, he convinced his dad to sign a parental consent form allowing him to join the U.S. Navy. He recalls the elder Mr. Barnes saying that giving him permission was one of the hardest things he ever did. Yet, he recognized his son’s noble desire to serve.”

“After his military service, Mr. Barnes returned home to Henry County, where he began farming peanuts—helping keep the Wiregrass region at the forefront of our national peanut production.”

“He is still involved with American Legion Post 119 and Adoniram Baptist Church, where he has served as Secretary, Treasurer, and a deacon over the course of more than 50 years.”

“Although Mr. Barnes is a humble man, members of his community will tell you what a fixture he is in the local area. They describe him as ‘a true Henry County hero who represents all that is great about our country.’ "

“When asked what the secret to his long life is, Mr. Barnes advised, ‘No smoking, no drinking, and a lot of country cooking.’ "

Senator Tuberville recognizes a different Alabama veteran each month for their service and contribution to their community.

Constituents can nominate an Alabama veteran and submit their information to Senator Tuberville’s office for consideration by emailing press_office@tuberville.senate.gov.

